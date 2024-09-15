Fairfield

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Fairfield, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fairfield Sunday morning.

Fairfield police said they responded to the area of New England Avenue and Kings Highway Cutoff just after 11:30 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck while crossing the road. They were taken to the hospital and are in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Kings Highway Cutoff was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us