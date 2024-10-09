West Hartford

Pedestrian struck in West Hartford, Conn. parking lot

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in a parking lot in West Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Buena Vista Road around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a colision.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investigators said a pedestrian had been struck in a parking lot.

The pedestrian was reportedly injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not release details on the extent of those injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5303 or through the department's tip line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us