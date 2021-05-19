coronavirus pandemic

Pelosi, McCarthy Feud Over Mask Rules on the House Floor

Pelosi has refused to change the rules for the House chamber

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says masks should no longer be required in the chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office had a response: Get your members vaccinated from Covid-19 first.

The fight over masks that is playing out in the halls of the U.S. House is a microcosm of the debate being had across America after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings, even indoors.

But Pelosi has refused to change the rules for the House chamber, even as the CDC guidance has led to a shedding of masks in the Senate and other federal agencies have told vaccinated staff that face coverings are no longer required. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

