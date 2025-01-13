Person with assault rifles attached to car shot in New Jersey: Law enforcement official

A person armed with multiple assault rifles — including some attached to a car — was shot in New Jersey, according to a senior law enforcement official.
A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in a wooded area of Stanhope, video from NBC New York's Chopper 4 showed. A large response by Byram Township Police was at the scene, as well.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The senior law enforcement officials said a person got out of the car with a firearm, and police opened fire. The person was shot in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or it came as a result of police gunfire.
No further information was immediately available. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office was leading the investigation, according to the state attorney general’s office.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.