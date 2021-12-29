Tiger Shot After Attacking Person at Florida Zoo: Police

A tiger was shot after a man working for a third-party cleaning company was attacked at Florida's Naples Zoo on Wednesday, according to officials.

Lee Memorial Hospital confirmed that the person was flown to the hospital after suffering injuries from the attack, NBC2 News reports.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the cage after he put his arm through a fence. Officials said preliminary information indicates the man may have tried to pet or feed the tiger, both of which are prohibited by the zoo.

CCSO said the deputy at the scene was forced to shoot the tiger after he tried to get the tiger to let go of the man’s arm by kicking the enclosure.

The sheriff’s office said the condition of the 4-year-old male Malayan tiger was unclear, NBC News reports. The tiger was sedated by a veterinarian and will be examined when it’s safe to do so.

CCSO and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.