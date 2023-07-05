Man in critical condition after shooting at Union Station in New Haven, Conn.

A man is in critical condition and two suspects are on the loose after a shooting broke out on the platform at Union Station in New Haven Wednesday night, city officials said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said they were notified of shots fired at about 8:35 p.m.

A possible dispute broke out on a train and it allegedly spilled out onto the platform between tracks 12 and 14, according to police. Officials said a man was found on the train platform with multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two suspects involved in the shooting apparently fled the scene on a bus and went to another area of the city. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Authorities are actively looking for the suspects in connection to the incident.

The MTA is leading the investigation. New Haven police, Amtrak police and state police are also investigating.

A large police presence can be seen in the area. All train service was halted at Union Station while officials investigated, but it has since resumed.