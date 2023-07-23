New Hampshire

Person killed in I-93 crash in Sanbornton, NH

Details about the victim have not been released.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person is dead following a highway crash Sunday in Sanbornton, New Hampshire.

State police said troopers were on scene for a single motor vehicle crash on I-93 around 3:30 p.m.

A detour is in place, and drivers should seek an alternate route.

The road will remain closed to accommodate an on-scene investigation, police said.

A picture shared by state police on social media shows a line of traffic behind first responder vehicles, as well as debris strewn across the roadway.

Further information was not immediately available.

