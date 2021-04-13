Person of Interest in 1996 Disappearance of Calif. College Student in Custody

A person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Paul Flores, a former classmate, was the last person Smart was seen with the night she disappeared, according to authorities. He was taken into custody at his home in San Pedro.

Flores' father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, was also reportedly taken into police custody at his San Luis Obispo County home.

Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared in 1996, and was seen leaving an off-campus party with Flores, according to investigators. Flores had long been described as a "prime suspect" by authorities.

In February 2020, search warrants were served in San Pedro, San Luis Obispo County and Washington state, but authorities declined to provide specifics about the nature of the searches.

In 2016, federal investigators dug up a hillside near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, looking for remains. They also searched the yard of a home.

Smart's family has sued Flores in civil court. He invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination before a grand jury and in a civil deposition.

Smart's body has never been found.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are scheduled to provide an update on the case at 2 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report