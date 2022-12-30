Person Of Interest in Idaho Homicides Arrested in Pennsylvania Near Pocono Mountains

A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the homicide of four University of Idaho students.

Four law enforcement sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and NBC News that the person of interest is in custody in Monroe County, Pa.

Further circumstances regarding the nature of the arrest and the suspect's capture are not immediately known. The suspect appeared in front of a Monroe County judge around 8:30 a.m. Friday, sources tell NBC10.

The Nov. 13 killings of the four students -- Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin -- left their community of Moscow, Idaho in shock and garnered attention nationwide.

Police say the four were stabbed to death in an off-campus house rented by the three female students in the middle of the night, some with wounds that suggest they fought back against their attacker. The investigation to this point has largely come up empty. Two roommates on the first floor who police say slept through the attack have already been ruled out as suspects.

A press conference is scheduled in Moscow, Idaho at 4 p.m. ET.

This is breaking story. Stick with NBC10 for more details as they develop.