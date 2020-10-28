Philly Declares Curfew After Nights of Unrest Over Killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

What to Know After two nights of protest, unrest and looting following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., Philadelphia is calling for residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The curfew is aimed toward slowing down looting and other damage

Wallace was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency while Mayor Kenney implemented a citywide curfew for Philadelphia following two nights of protest, unrest and looting in the aftermath of Philadelphia police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr.

Hundreds have gathered peacefully to speak out against social injustice. But their voices are being drowned out by others taking advantage of this time to sow mayhem.



I signed this proclamation so commonwealth resources can be provided quickly to protect lives and property. https://t.co/6nn7scX5ZC — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 28, 2020

Wolf's proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to help Philadelphia deal with the continued unrest.

"Over the last few days, hundreds of people have gathered to peacefully speak out against social injustice, but their voices are being drowned out by others who are taking advantage of this fragile time in their city to sow mayhem and discord," Gov. Wolf said. "I signed this proclamation so commonwealth resources can be provided quickly to protect lives and property."

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Kenney announced a citywide curfew.

All Philadelphia business must close in person at 9 p.m. and residents are being urged to stay inside. The curfew expires at 6 a.m. Thursday. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may chose to operate delivery services past 9 p.m.

Most of the protests after two Philadelphia police officers shot a knife-wielding Wallace during a domestic call in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood have remained peaceful, however, there have been clashes with police at times in West Philadelphia. Some of the protesters threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding officers, leaving dozens of officers hurt.

Dozens of people have been arrested for burglary, assault and damaging property.

Looters have ransacked stores in West Philly, Port Richmond and other neighborhoods over the past couple of nights.

Small business owners are picking up the pieces following a night of looting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. NBC10’s Deanna Durante speaks with frustrated residents.

Early Tuesday evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's office confirmed that the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing to head to Philly. Guard members will help protect local property and supplement the Philadelphia Police, a Guard spokesman told NBC10.

Wallace, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed Monday night in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The officers shot him after he refused to put down a knife, police said. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues and the officers have yet to be named.

Wallace's family said he was a husband, father and aspiring musician who struggled with mental health issues. Wallace’s family has urged people not to loot in their loved one’s name.