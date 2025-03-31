Waterbury

Police release photos of inside Conn. home where man says he was held captive

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury Police

Waterbury police have released photos from inside the house where a man said he was held captive for nearly 20 years.

Kimberly Sullivan, a Waterbury woman who is accused of locking her stepson in a room in their home and starving him for decades, entered a not guilty plea on Friday to charges that included kidnapping and felony assault.

Officials noted that the 32-year-old man was “extremely emaciated,” weighing only 68 pounds.

Below are pictures that were taken inside of the home on Blake Street.

Waterbury man held captive

Waterbury

Connecticut man held captive: Biological mother and sister speak out

Crime and Courts

Woman accused of holding stepson captive in Connecticut makes brief court appearance

Waterbury

‘Under pain of death no one was to see me': Warrant reveals CT man's account of 20 years in captivity

"Waterbury Man Held Captive," an NBC Connecticut special report

"Waterbury Man Held Captive," an NBC Connecticut special report, aired at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Connecticut. You can watch the entire report above.

Waterbury
