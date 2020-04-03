PHOTOS: Mass. Residents Come Together in Isolation to Beat Coronavirus

In a new portrait series, we want to show how Massachusetts residents are doing their part in the fight against coronavirus by staying home.

Although the stay-at-home order, which is now extended through May 4, has forced us to stay inside, we’re still together, in isolation, fighting this pandemic. Our photographer Mark Garfinkel and digital content producer Shira Stoll want to take your portrait to show how Massachusetts residents are coming together by staying home.



If you live in Massachusetts and want to have your portrait taken, email Shira at Shira.Stoll@nbcuni.com and Mark at Mark.Garfinkel@nbcuni.com. Please tell us a little about your story and include the town you live in and your phone number.

We will contact you to set up a time to come to your home. Don’t worry – we’ll stay outside and keep our social distance!