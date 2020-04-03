PHOTOS: Mass. Residents Come Together in Isolation to Beat Coronavirus

By Shira Stoll

In a new portrait series, we want to show how Massachusetts residents are doing their part in the fight against coronavirus by staying home.

Although the stay-at-home order, which is now extended through May 4, has forced us to stay inside, we’re still together, in isolation, fighting this pandemic. Our photographer Mark Garfinkel and digital content producer Shira Stoll want to take your portrait to show how Massachusetts residents are coming together by staying home.

If you live in Massachusetts and want to have your portrait taken, email Shira at Shira.Stoll@nbcuni.com and Mark at Mark.Garfinkel@nbcuni.com. Please tell us a little about your story and include the town you live in and your phone number.

We will contact you to set up a time to come to your home. Don’t worry – we’ll stay outside and keep our social distance!

5 photos
1/5
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Diane Melendez and her grandson, Kevin Melendez Jr., 14, at their home in Lynn, Massachusetts.
2/5
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
Jaimie Knife (middle right), is a single mom living with her 74-year-old mother, Sharon Browne (middle left). Her two children, Loudon Knife, 11 and Xandria Knife, 14, are pictured in the side windows of their triple decker East Boston apartment.
3/5
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
Colleen Cambier, a freelance video editor from Florida who recently moved to West Roxbury stands the back porch of her apartment. “I’m trying to train my brain to not get sucked into the negative and stay positive,” she said, after losing work due to coronavirus.
4/5
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Abigail Moore, 7, and her sister MacKenzie, 3, at their home in Reading, Massachusetts.
5/5
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
Shruti P., a single mom, with her two children Prahlad, 13, and Uma, 8, in their second floor Watertown apartment. When asked how coronavirus has affected her most, Shruti said, “Screens are definitely over utilized but we also have found moments during the week to share time together.” The family did not want to have their full last name published.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCommunity

