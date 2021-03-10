Piers Morgan Addresses ‘Good Morning Britain' Exit Over Meghan Markle Remarks

Piers Morgan is sharing his latest thoughts following his exit from "Good Morning Britain."

ITV announced on Tuesday that the TV personality would not return as co-host of the British chat series in light of his criticism of Meghan Markle. Morgan had been particularly vocal via social media in questioning the Duchess of Sussex as her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Morgan took to Twitter to double down on his message.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared that she and Prince Harry experienced racism while living in the royal household. The couple said their departure from the royal family was a decision made for their family’s mental health.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he wrote in the new tweet. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Morgan, 55, also included a photo of Winston Churchill and a quote attributed to the late Prime Minister that read, "Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

On Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," co-host Alex Beresford called out Morgan's continued criticism of Meghan and Prince Harry, including a tweet he posted saying he didn't believe the "Suits" alum and sharing a clip of her discussing mental health issues.

Following Beresford's dressing-down, Morgan stormed off the set, saying, "You can trash me mate, but not on my own show. See you later."

Later that day, ITV confirmed in a statement that Morgan would not return to host the show.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the statement said.

Additionally, media regulator Ofcom had previously announced an investigation into Monday's episode of the talk show for violation of the company's "harm and offense rules." According to an Ofcom spokesperson, more than 41,000 complaints were logged over Morgan's commentary.