Delta Air Lines

Pilot arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to New York-bound flight

The Delta pilot, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was arrested at about 10 a.m. local time, police said

By David K. Li | NBC News

Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to a New York City-bound flight and forcing the journey's cancellation, officials said Tuesday.

Flight 209 normally leaves Edinburgh Airport at 10:35 a.m. SCT on a 7 1/2-hour journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport but it never got off the ground Friday.

The pilot, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was arrested at about 10 a.m. local time, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of violating the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which bars pilots and other transport operators from on-the-job impairment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Delta Air Linesairlines
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us