Chicago waitress attacked over $50 check, restaurant owners search for answers

A violent attack on a waitress at a Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood has left owners of the business searching for answers.

The beating took place at around 8 p.m. Friday as the restaurant was winding down for the day.

“I feel rage, primarily because something like this has never happened, and for it to be over $50 just doesn’t make any sense,” El Taco Azteca owner Carlos García said.

The assault, all caught on surveillance video, allegedly stemmed over a $50 check. Restaurant owners and employees claim the customers ate most of their takeout order when they returned to the restaurant and demanded a refund. When the waitress did not comply, the situation escalated.

Before fists flew, one of the attackers made her way behind the bar. She grabbed the waitress' cellphone and threw it into a bucket filled with water before damaging items inside the business.

When the waitress, who is remaining anonymous, threatened to call 911, she became the target of the customers' anger.

Surveillance video shows two customers punch, kick, stomp and drag the waitress for around two minutes as employees tried to break up the attack.

“I came in when I heard what was going on and I was able to pull off one of her attackers. When I finally got them separated, one of them then turned to me and started swinging,” Marta Garcia said.

The waitress, who suffered several bruises and cuts as well as a broken finger, is now recovering as El Taco Azteca employees call on police to find her assailants.

The restaurant's manager, not mincing words, said she has a message for the attackers.

“I want them to know, we’re going to find you whatever it takes, I’m putting everything I have into this … I have no doubt about it, we’re going to find them,” Garcia said.