Classic New England farm-to-table dining (and drinking!) in the Pioneer Valley

There are few states with more variety than Massachusetts, and because it’s a relatively small state, it’s possible to see everything from the ocean to farmland to deep woods to mountains to cityscapes all in one day.

The state has so much to offer that it’s easy to overlook some areas — one region that perhaps doesn’t get as much notice as other parts of Massachusetts is the Pioneer Valley, including the Upper Pioneer Valley, where you can find such interesting communities as Montague, Turners Falls, Deerfield, Shelburne Falls and Greenfield.

A road trip from Boston to the northern part of the valley could certainly turn into an overnight trip because of all the great sites, like the Montague Bookmill, the Bridge of Flowers, historic Deerfield and the road up Mount Sugarloaf during the warmer months (you can hike it in the winter).

As you might expect, there is also no shortage of dining and drinking options in the region, and because the Upper Pioneer Valley borders Vermont, much of it has a Vermont feel to it, including some great farm-to-table restaurants, one of which — The People’s Pint in Greenfield — also makes its own beers while also having the feel of a community gathering place.

The People’s Pint first started out in 1997 as a brewpub whose beers were produced within its Federal Street space, and from the beginning, the business focused on being environmentally friendly while also relying as much as possible on locally sourced ingredients.

Their beers are now made in another space nearby, which really makes The People’s Pint more of a restaurant than a true brewpub (at least in the eyes of beer nerds, where brewpubs by definition make their beer on the premises), but, technicalities aside, the space is very appealing, with its wooden floor, tin ceiling, low hanging lights, cozy bar and use of blackboards to display the ever-changing food and drink options.

Seating includes booths and tables along with a number of stools at the bar, which is a great option for those dining alone or stopping by for just a drink.

Some may see the Pioneer Valley as the breadbasket of Massachusetts, with its many farms and food producers giving it a real connection to the very green state of Vermont just to the north. The People’s Pint fits in perfectly with the rich agricultural roots of the region.

The food offerings here change on a regular basis, though the menu does have some core items, including a wonderful Ploughman appetizer that consists of dill pickle spears, Vermont cheddar, local bread, red pepper jelly and some of the tastiest whole grain mustard that you’ll ever have — and the plate comes with the option of a house-made smoked pork sausage which is a must for meat lovers.

Other starters include a warm pretzel served with honey mustard; a heaping plate of nachos that can be ordered with pulled pork, bacon, chicken or tempeh; and a delicious New England clam chowder made with house-smoked bacon and local cream (the soups of the day, which include a rich tomato soup and a comforting broccoli cheddar soup, are well worth considering as well).

There is nothing wrong with coming to The People’s Pint and ordering a bunch of apps to piece together a full meal, but the main courses on the menu are tough to ignore because nearly everything offered is well worth getting.

One of the highlights is the macaroni and cheese that can have the aforementioned house-smoked bacon added; it’s thick and meaty and will quickly make you forget about the everyday bacon found in supermarkets.

The grass-fed burgers are outstanding and can be ordered with bacon, Vermont cheddar and mushrooms, and turkey and veggie burgers are offered as well, along with hot dogs (Korean-style kimchi dogs, to be exact).

The Mexican part of the menu features great takes on quesadillas, burritos and tacos, and you can get the latter with smoked catfish, which is less common and a real treat.

For those looking to try a few different items all in one fell swoop, the BBQ platter for two includes wings, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, roasted potatoes, garlic kale and coleslaw, and if that’s not enough, a sausage can be added to the plate, too.

A children’s menu is also available, and the house-made desserts are worth saving room for, especially if the terrific apple crisp is offered.

While The People’s Pint might not have the same name recognition as other beermakers found in this part of Massachusetts such as Berkshire or Tree House (both of which have facilities a short distance to the south in Deerfield), its beers have always been quite impressive.

One of the most popular options is the Pied Piper, an American IPA that is amber in color and is hoppy without being overly bitter. The Farmer Brown is another popular choice and is a good one to get if you don’t care for hops and like the sweetness of an English brown ale. A couple of other faves include a rich and roasty oatmeal stout and a light and easy-to-drink golden ale, and hard kombucha is also available as well.

Greenfield sits by the intersection of two major routes, and because Route 2 heads west into the Berkshires while Route 91 heads north into Vermont, The People’s Pint is a popular stop on the way to (or coming back from) other destinations. But the restaurant is also a great place to head to while exploring this particularly interesting part of Massachusetts, though keep in mind that, as of this writing, it is only open for dinner Monday through Thursday while being open for lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays (it is closed on Sundays).

As was the case with many dining and drinking spots, The People’s Pint took a real hit during the pandemic, completely shutting down for more than a year, but it emerged intact and remains a local treasure in the Upper Pioneer Valley, which is a big relief to those who love everything that this friendly little spot has to offer.

The People's Pint, 24 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA, 01301. thepeoplespint.com