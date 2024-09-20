Road trip-worthy pizza and frosty beer in a rustic White Mountains foothills space

New England has a number of “pizza regions” worth seeking out. There’s New Haven, Connecticut, which has a few of the best pizzerias in the entire country; the southern suburbs of Boston, which is becoming increasingly famous for its unique bar pizza; and Boston itself, of course, which is known for such stalwarts as Regina’s, Santarpio’s, Galleria Umberto and so many others.

It’s interesting, though, that more than a few folks in the Greater Boston area head up into rural central New Hampshire to satisfy their pizza craving, some of whom have a tradition of stopping in for a meal on the way up to the White Mountains while also grabbing a pizza or two (or more) to go on the way home, and it isn’t unheard of for people to make the Pizza Barn in Center Ossipee a destination unto itself, driving the two hours or so each way while perhaps checking out the beauty of the Lakes Region just to the west.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The town of Ossipee (which includes the little village of Center Ossipee) is a resort area that sits along Route 16, the main north-south road that leads from Portsmouth on the New Hampshire Seacoast all the way up to the Maine border not all that far from Quebec. Route 16 is the main road north to such popular vacation towns as North Conway and Jackson, so the Pizza Barn, right on this busy thoroughfare, is in a very convenient location and sees lots of patrons during the summer, fall and winter months, when so many people head to the White Mountains.

The restaurant can be easy to miss, because it comes up so quickly, and this part of Route 16 is a straightaway where cars travel at pretty high speeds. The fact that it is housed in an old barn that dates back to the 1800s makes it initially look less like a commercial space and more like part of a residential property – that is, until you see the large “Pizza Barn” sign just off the road. And yes, the restaurant is literally an old barn, complete with weathered shingles, a corrugated metal roof and only a few tiny windows out front that let in limited light.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

As you might expect, the inside of the Pizza Barn is full of character, with lots of wood everywhere, including ceiling beams, posts that run from the ceiling to the dark and well-worn floor, paneled walls and shellacked picnic tables. The tables are quite long and help make the restaurant a good place for families and large groups, and they give the space a communal feel where diners can take up part of a table and share the other part with other parties.

The main room is quite large and is where most people sit, though there is also a smaller room out back that is basically an enclosed porch/patio, while a game room can be found to the left of the entrance and contributes to the family-friendly atmosphere.

PHOTOS: The name Pizza Barn explains almost everything at this NH gem

While the Pizza Barn is a dine-in, full-service restaurant, it does do a lot of takeout business as well, and it has an ordering counter right the entrance.

It may seem odd that one specific pizza from a restaurant is sometimes mentioned as being among the best in an entire region, but this is indeed the case with the Pizza Barn. While its plain cheese pizza is a big seller, as is The Farmer’s Daughter (more on this one in a bit), the pepperoni pizza here is so mind-blowingly good that this is the one that often sparks road trips from Boston just for a meal.

In addition to being some of the best-tasting pepperoni you’ll ever have, there’s also a lot of it; so much so that the 12-inch pizza size (also known as the ”Stall”) seems a lot bigger than it is and is more than enough for two people, while the 16-inch Barn size is one that could easily be shared with three or even four diners if the pepperoni version is ordered. (There is also an 8-inch Mini option which is more of an individual size.)

And while the pepperoni pizza is the reason why so many people come here, the aforementioned Farmer’s Daughter also brings folks in. It’s sort of a train wreck of a pizza (but in a good way), with layers of pepperoni, hamburger, peppers, onions and mushrooms making this option one that perhaps shouldn’t be ordered all that often but can be considered a special (and nap-inducing) treat. All of the pizzas here are made with fresh dough and freshly made sauce, and the mix of cheddar and mozzarella pizza only adds to the flavor, giving it a very slight bar pizza vibe in some respects (bar pizza is often made only with cheddar cheese).

Pizza and beer tend to go together quite well, and the Pizza Barn goes old-school when it comes to the latter, offering frosted mugs with its brew options, and yes, while frosted mugs tend to be frowned upon in these days of high-end craft beers, the old-school vibe of the restaurant lends itself to such a throwback concept as ice-cold glasses. (If you bring a beer nerd here, you may want to warn them in advance)

The offerings are a mix of mass-market beers (which are particularly good picks for the frosted mugs) and local brews such as Smuttynose, which is located down in the New Hampshire Seacoast area.

For those who want something other than beer, the Pizza Barn also has a few wine options along with plenty of soft drinks.

In some ways, the Pizza Barn is the perfect restaurant to go to while on vacation; if you’re camping in the Ossipee area, it’s a quick and easy way to fill up on delicious pizza while soaking in the rustic atmosphere, and if you’re heading to the Mount Washington Valley for a weekend of hiking, leaf-peeping or skiing, it makes for a great lunch spot on the way up and a great lunch or dinner spot on the way to the Boston area. (Take note that, if you’re in the area once the summer ends, it’s only open Friday through Sunday).

Is it socially acceptable to drive over 100 miles just to grab a pepperoni pizza and no other reason to be in this part of central New Hampshire, only to head back with a full stomach? After trying their ‘roni for the first time, the answer to that may be an emphatic “yes,” especially because there are no rules when it comes to enjoying some great pizza.

Pizza Barn, 1860 Route 16, Center Ossipee, NH, 03814. pizzabarnnh.com