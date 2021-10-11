Small Plane Crashes Near Calif. High School

A twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed Monday near the campus of Santana High School in Santee, killing at least two people, officials said.

An official with air traffic control told NBC 7 that the plane was headed to Yuma, Arizona, from Montgomery Field in San Diego but had some sort of issues and was attempting to land at Gillespie Field, which is near the high school, when it crashed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Shortly before 2 p.m. at a news conference near the crash scene, a deputy chief with the Santee Fire Department confirmed that at least two people died in the crash or the ensuing fire.

"It's a pretty brutal scene for our guys and we're trying to comb through it," the deputy chief said.

"We do not yet know how many people were on board," Donnell Evans, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email sent to NBC 7. "The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."

The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation and will provide updates, Evans also said, adding that neither "agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

After the crash, which happened at around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets, smoke was visible above Santee and the surrounding communities. A photo tweeted out by @ouijacorn shows an inferno raging in one of the homes, a man who is possibly a neighbor standing nearby pointing a house at the raging fire.

First responders from the Santee Fire Department and the San Diego Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene, authorities told NBC 7.

By 1:30, the dozens of firefighters battling the twin blazes had extinguished the fires in both structures for the most part and were just pouring water into the buildings, where a small amount of gray smoke was still visible.

Santee Woman Describes the Crash

A woman who lives in Santee told NBC 7 that she and her husband were about to have lunch when they heard the plane crash.

"It felt like someone crashed into my garage," Lili Patch said.

Patch thought it was possible the aircraft was having some mechanical issues, describing it as a "putter."

"You could hear the engine from a distance," Patch added.

For a second, Patch and her husband thought it might have been an earthquake. but they then went outside and saw the fire.

The couple then and checked their home-security footage and realized the crash had been recorded on the video.

"You can see it come down and it just, full-force, crashed," Patch said. "It didn't spin, nothing. You just heard it and it came down.

Living in the flight path, a crash like this always concerns area residents. "

"This is like the nightmare everybody worries about," Patch said.

The Crash Scene in Santee

At least two buildings were badly damaged by fire, with crews fighting the flames with water cannons and also trying to cool down other buildings nearby. The structures appear to be homes, and at least one of them, but probably both of them, are completely destroyed.

Deputies with the San Diego Sheriff's Department said that a temporary evacuation point was set up by the Cameron Family YMCA, which is at 10123 Riverwalk Drive, in Santee.

Officials said Jeremy Street between 2nd Street and Mast Boulevard has been closed to traffic, as has North Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street and Mast Boulevard.

The school, which is part of the Grossmont Union High School District, is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field.

All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a "Secure Campus". — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., school officials tweeted out that no students had been harmed when the plane came down and that the campus was secured. About a half-hour later, they said the campus had been returned to its normal status and that students were either on lunch break or were being released for the day if they had no more classes.

The crash near Gillespie is not the first in Santee; three years ago, two people and a dog were killed when an aircraft came down in Santee in February. According to the NTSB, there have been four fatal plane crashes in the East County community, including the one in 2018. Six people have died in the incidents.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.