Small Plane From JFK Crashes North of NYC After Engine Issues: FAA

A small airplane crashed near Westchester County Airport Thursday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and now a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the aircraft and anyone who was on board.

The single-engine plane, a Beechcraft A36, took off from New York City's JFK Airport, and was en route to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, the FAA said in a statement. The pilot reported engine problems about a mile from Westchester County Airport just after 6 p.m.

Soon after, the airport in White Plains lost contact with the aircraft.

There were two people — the pilot and a passenger — on board the plane when it went down, sources told NBC New York. The FAA said local personnel were conducting search-and-rescue to find the airplane, which is still missing, as well as the three people on board.

Government sources with direct knowledge of the incident said that the plane holds a maximum of six people.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.