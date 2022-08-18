Two Small Planes Collide While Attempting to Land at California Airport

Two small planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon after colliding while attempting to land, according to the FAA.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, the FAA said.

One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two people were on the Cessna 340, according to the FAA.

The conditions of the people involved were not immediately available. No one on the ground was hurt at the California airport, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.