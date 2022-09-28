PnB Rock

One Person Arrested, Police Searching for Second Man in PnB Rock Murder

Los Angeles detectives have made one arrest and asked the public for help in locating a second person wanted for the Sept. 13 murder of the Philadelphia rapper.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love X Entertainment LLC

Los Angeles detectives made at least one arrest early Tuesday as they pursued at least two people wanted for the murder of the Philadelphia rapper known as PnB Rock, who was shot to death inside a restaurant in South LA after a struggle over his jewelry.

A bulletin released by police Wednesday identified the second person wanted in the killing as Freddie Lee Trone, who police described as, “being involved,” in the Sept. 13 murder of PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen.

The first person arrested was detained near Gardena Tuesday morning, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC LA.

The LAPD statement identifying Trone made no mention of the arrest.

Freddie Lee Trone is pictured in this photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Trone, the sources said, was a longtime member of a South Los Angeles street gang. Efforts to arrest him Tuesday were unsuccessful.

The LAPD has said it was looking into whether an Instagram post – that showed Allen with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant —might have steered the killer to the restaurant. The post appeared about 20 minutes before the attack.

