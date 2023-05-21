shootings

Police: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded in Early Morning Shooting at Kansas City Bar

Three of the victims were transported to hospital but a short time later one of them was pronounced dead, police in Kansas City said

Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge to find multiple victims and immediately began providing medical aid, Kansas City police Officer Donna Drake said in an email.

allen mall shooting May 19

How Are Police Learning to Better Inform the Public After Shootings?

keene May 15

12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Texas Sonic Worker

Police said two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drake said the victims were all adults, police said, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingsgun violence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us