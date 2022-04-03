Woman Wanted in Connection to Vehicle Break-Ins in Wolcott, Conn. Taken Into Custody After Crash in Nearby City

A woman who was wanted in connection to dozens of vehicle break-ins in Wolcott is in police custody after hitting multiple police cars in Waterbury and then losing control and crashing her vehicle in Monroe on Sunday morning, according to police. Seven police officers are also hospitalized with what authorities said are non-life threatening injuries after the incident.

Last week, police in Wolcott said 41 vehicles had their windows smashed out in the area of an elderly complex on Wolfs Hill Road, Munson Road and Brooks Hill Road and items were stolen.

Authorities in Wolcott said they found the white Hummer that they believed was involved in the car break-ins at the Pats IGA lot on Thursday. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Hannah Casperson, of Brookfield, saw police and fled into Waterbury.

At the same time, detectives said they entered the store and saw the male suspect who is accused of breaking all 41 car windows heading towards the exit. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Thomas Crawford, of Naugatuck, was stopped immediately and arrested. Investigators said he was wearing the same coat on Thursday that he wore when the break-ins occurred.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A warrant was issued for Casperson. On Sunday morning, police in Waterbury said they received information about the location of the white Hummer and Casperson.

Officers said they responded to Rutledge Street and East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. and found the white Hummer. Authorities said the driver was identified as Casperson.

As authorities attempted to make contact with Casperson, investigators said she accelerated her vehicle into one police car and then fled the area and hit another police car at Brass Mill Drive and East Main Street. In total, authorities said Casperson hit seven Waterbury police cars.

After the collisions, police said she entered onto Interstate 84 westbound.

A short time later, police said Casperson lost control of her vehicle and hit a telephone pole on Wheeler Road and Route 111 in Monroe. She was taken into custody at that location.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said both sides of Route 111 are closed between Historic Drive and Colonial Drive. Motorists are also asked to avoid Route 111 near Wheeler Road. Investigators said the area will remain closed for an extended amount of time to complete an investigation.

According to police, Casperson was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. She is currently listed in stable condition. Seven police officers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after Sunday's incident, authorities added.

Investigators said Casperson has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending.

Crawford is facing charges including 41 counts of burglary, 41 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, 41 counts of conspiracy to commit larceny and 41 counts of criminal mischief. Police said Crawford has several previous arrests including failure to appear and is being held at the Wolcott Police Department on a $75,000 bond.