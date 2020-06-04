New Haven

Police Close Streets While Responding to Possible Hostage Situation in New Haven

Police believe a man is holding a woman at gunpoint.

Possible hostage situatioin in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

Police have responded to an apartment near Dixwell Avenue in New Haven, where they believe a man is holding a woman at gunpoint inside an apartment, police said. Several streets in the area are closed,.

Police said the incident started around 3:30 a.m. and there is a heavy police presence in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street, which is where the apartment is.

New Haven Police SWAT and the hostage negotiation team have responded and are working to resolve what police are calling a domestic-related incident. 

Several streets are closed to motorists and pedestrians.  

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Havennew haven police
