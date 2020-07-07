Black Lives Matter

Police: ‘Black Lives Matter' Artwork on Vermont Roadways Damaged

A state police trooper discovered evidence that vehicles had burned out their tires over the artwork

AP Photo

Vermont State Police troopers are working to determine if bias played a role in damaging Black Lives Matter-themed artwork painted on roads in Jericho and Underhill.

On Monday, a state police trooper discovered evidence that vehicles had burned out their tires over the artwork.

Two of the locations, on Browns Trace and Pleasant Valley roads, had "Black Lives Matter" painted in the roadway. At the third location, on Irish Settlement Road the art reads "Black Trans Lives Matter," police said.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

The incidents have been reported to the attorney general’s office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Black Lives Matterblack trans lives matter
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us