Police ID 17-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed During Fight in Shelton, Conn.

Police have identified the teen who died after getting stabbed during a fight in Shelton over the weekend.

Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and found several teens outside of a home.

Police said four people had been stabbed and were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, later identified by police as 17-year-old James McGrath, of Shelton, was later pronounced dead.

The teen was a junior at Fairfield Prep, according to a school spokesperson. The school released a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with profound sadness that the Fairfield Prep community mourns the sudden loss of one of our juniors. As the school responds to our grieving community, we hold him and his family and friends in our prayers at this difficult time."

There is no word on the conditions of the other three stabbing victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at (203) 924-1544.