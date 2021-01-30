Police ID 2 Men Killed in Separate Shootings in Hartford, Conn.

Police have identified the two men who were killed in separate shootings in Hartford on Friday night.

The shootings took place minutes apart from each other.

The first shooting happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. when police were called to Main Street after getting a report of a gunshot victim in the front of the building.

When police arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Corey Adbiaziz, of Hartford, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Adbiaziz was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died, officials said.

A little less than 20 minutes after the first shooting, officers were called to Webster Street after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Michael Dudley, of Durham, in the back lot of 12 Webster Street. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Dudley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details about if there are any suspects in either shooting.

At this point, investigators said they do not have any reason to believe these shootings are related.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.