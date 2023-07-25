HARTFORD

Police identify couple killed in murder-suicide in Hartford, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford police have identified a couple who was found dead inside their apartment on Monday night and their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The police department said they were called to 70 Russ St., just a block south of the capitol, at about 7:15 p.m. for a wellbeing check.

Responding officers found a man and woman, who police said were in a romantic relationship, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Irving Lollar, 35, and the woman, later identified as Crystal Cooper, 24, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide with police identifying Cooper as the victim. Cooper's death marks the 21st homicide in Hartford this year.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two were in a relationship and had just moved into the third-floor apartment.

The police department said they have a lot of investigating to do. The Major Crimes Division canvassed the area and the Medical Examiner responded.

U.S. & World

Israel 53 mins ago

Israeli doctors walk off the job and more strikes are threatened after law weakening courts passes

United Nations 1 hour ago

Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

“Just like last year, a lot of the homicides we’re seeing are personal disputes. They’re disagreements that at one time may have been a fight or altercation, that now is going right to gunfire violence. We saw it last year, we’re seeing it again this year, unfortunately," Boisvert said.

About two dozen family members and neighbors were standing outside of the apartment building on Monday, trying to get more information about what happened. One family member required medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through their anonymous tip line by calling 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HARTFORDhomicide
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us