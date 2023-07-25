Police identify couple killed in murder-suicide in Hartford, Conn.

Hartford police have identified a couple who was found dead inside their apartment on Monday night and their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The police department said they were called to 70 Russ St., just a block south of the capitol, at about 7:15 p.m. for a wellbeing check.

Responding officers found a man and woman, who police said were in a romantic relationship, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Irving Lollar, 35, and the woman, later identified as Crystal Cooper, 24, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide with police identifying Cooper as the victim. Cooper's death marks the 21st homicide in Hartford this year.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two were in a relationship and had just moved into the third-floor apartment.

The police department said they have a lot of investigating to do. The Major Crimes Division canvassed the area and the Medical Examiner responded.

“Just like last year, a lot of the homicides we’re seeing are personal disputes. They’re disagreements that at one time may have been a fight or altercation, that now is going right to gunfire violence. We saw it last year, we’re seeing it again this year, unfortunately," Boisvert said.

About two dozen family members and neighbors were standing outside of the apartment building on Monday, trying to get more information about what happened. One family member required medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through their anonymous tip line by calling 860-722-8477.