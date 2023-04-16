Police Identify NH Teenager Killed in Providence Shooting

The teenager who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Providence, Rhode Island, has been identified.

Police say 15-year-old Isiah Rosario was a missing runaway from New Hampshire, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The superintendent for Concord Public Schools confirmed Rosario was a freshman at Concord High School, having moved to the Granite State from Providence.

"The Concord community is deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that has taken Isiah from our school community," Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said, WJAR reported. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family and many friends."

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on March Street where they found Rosario with gunshot wounds, WJAR said. The teen was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.