4-Year-Old Boy's Death Under Investigation in New London; Mother Claims She Hurt Him: Police

New London police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy after his mother claimed she hurt him on Sunday.

Officers responded to a parking lot on Nautilus Drive around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat. When police arrived, they said they made contact with the vehicle owner and the reported suspect had already left the scene.

While on scene with the vehicle owner, the alleged female suspect approached police and spoke with them, officers said.

According to police, the woman told them that she had hurt her son. Officers immediately went to the apartment and made entry to conduct a well-being check.

When officers entered the apartment, authorities said they found an unconscious and unresponsive 4-year-old boy. Officers began CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the child, while notifying emergency medical personnel. The child was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Authorities did not release any details about what the cause of the boy's death may be.

Residents are urged to avoid the area while New London Police Department and Connecticut State Police process the scene for evidence.

The New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified.

At this time, investigators said there is no threat to the community.