Police investigate homicide at housing complex in Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a homicide at the Bella Vista housing complex.
Officer responded to Eastern Street for a report of a shooting on Friday evening.
A 56-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police.
No other information was immediately available.
