Police investigate homicide at housing complex in Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a homicide at the Bella Vista housing complex.

Officer responded to Eastern Street for a report of a shooting on Friday evening.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.