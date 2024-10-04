new haven

Police investigate homicide at housing complex in Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a homicide at the Bella Vista housing complex.

Officer responded to Eastern Street for a report of a shooting on Friday evening.

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

