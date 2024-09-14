Hartford

Man dead after nighttime shooting in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Hartford Friday night.

The police department said they were called to Capitol Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, authorities said.

Officers were about to recover some ballistic evidence, and they're looking to speak with neighbors about what transpired.

The man's identity is unknown at this time. Police believe whoever killed the man knew him, but there are no known suspects at this time.

Friday night's death marks the city's 14th homicide of the year. The investigation remains ongoing.

