Man killed in New Haven, Conn. drive-by shooting

A man has died after a reported drive-by shooting in New Haven Tuesday evening, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police said they're investigating the shooting, which happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street at about 4:50 p.m.

Elicker told NBC Connecticut that a man in his 20s was walking down East Pearl Street when a car pulled up next to him and shot him several times. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unclear whether the shooter and man who died knew each other. Authorities say the man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Obviously police are working very hard to catch the people who took this person’s life. Overall, we’re doing a lot to confront the violence we are seeing in New Haven and have made a lot of progress in the last year," Elicker said.

Detectives searched the area for the suspect vehicle and later found it unoccupied in North Haven. The car was towed for processing, according to police.

The city of hoping to curb violence through community outreach, new technology, intervention programs, cameras and more.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.