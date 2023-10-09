EAST HARTFORD

Police investigate shooting outside East Hartford, Conn. apartment complex

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said a person was injured during a shooting involving multiple people in East Hartford Monday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot on Nutmeg Lane for a reported shots fired incident at about 7:30 p.m.

Police found several shell casings in the area. A firearm was recovered and several vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

During the exchange, a person was shot in the chest and leg, according to police. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities believe that multiple people were involved in the shooting, and they appear to have fled the scene before officers arrived.

It appears as though there was more than one shooter, and police believe that it's not an random act. One bullet went into an unoccupied apartment, and other bullets went into a hallway upstairs.

No other injuries have been reported. The incident is actively under investigation.

