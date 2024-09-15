Police investigate double shooting in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after two people were shot in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Ivy Street in the Newhallville section of the city.

A 20-year-old man from Hamden and a 20-year-old man from New Haven were both shot, according to police. One was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and the other was taken to Yale's Saint Raphael's campus.

Both men were initially listed in critical condition, but have since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.