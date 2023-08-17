New Hampshire

Police investigating after vehicle with 2 children inside is struck by gunfire in Nashua, NH

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Nashua NH Police

Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of West Hollis and Ash streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing several gunshots and seeing numerous people running from the area. They said they also saw a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area, along with a damaged vehicle.

Upon further investigation, they learned that an uninvolved motor vehicle with two adults and two children inside was struck by one bullet. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Nashua Police Crimeline at 603-589-1665.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Lynn mom remembered as hero after drowning while trying to save son on NH hike

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Mass. hiker rescued from Mount Eisenhower in NH after injuring leg

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us