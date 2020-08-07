Police Investigating Death of 8-Year-Old Boy Shot in New Haven

Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy found with a gunshot wound in a home in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood Thursday night, according to police.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to a home around 10:40 p.m. to investigate a report that someone had been shot inside a residence on Howard Avenue, between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street.

They found the child in a second-floor bedroom and emergency medical responders treated the boy. An ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the home. As part of the investigation, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home.

Officers notified the Yale Child Study Center and the Department of Children and Families. Police said a Child Study Center clinician met with the victim’s family at the hospital.

Police said the child’s death is believed to have been accidental. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.