Springfield

Police investigating double homicide in Springfield

The incident was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday on Union Street

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Police are investigating a double homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Springfield police told WWLP they were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Union Street shortly after midnight and found two bodies inside.

No further details have been released by police.

Springfield police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 413-787-6355. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 with SOLVE and the tip in the message.

