1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Hartford, Conn. Homicide: Police

Hartford officials are investigating after one person was found dead in an upstairs apartment, and another individual was found on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert, just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, police discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near Washington Street and New Britain Avenue.

Police said he is in critical condition.

According to authorities, Hartford residents directed police up to the third-floor apartment located on Washington Street, where they said they found a deceased male with gunshot wounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both males are believed to be in their 20's, police said.

Hartford police said they found narcotics upstairs but do not know if that is the cause of the shooting.