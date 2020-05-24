‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Willington Attack is Believed to be Near State Park in Derby

A police investigation has closed a state park in Derby as authorities search for a man wanted in connection to a deadly attack in Willington earlier this week.

Osbornedale State Park in Derby is closed due to a law enforcement investigation, according to state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials.

State police said they believe Peter Manfredonia, 23, is armed with a pistol and long guns in the area of Osbornedale State Park. A heavy police presence is in the area.

Derby and Seymour police departments have also joined the search for Manfredonia.

Police are looking for Manfredonia after he was seen leaving the scene of the homicide and serious assault on Mirtl Road in Willington on Friday.

State police said they responded to Mirtl Road in Willington just after 9 a.m. Friday, found the two men and started CPR because of the severity of their injuries.

Both men were transported and LifeStar responded for at least one of them, police said.

An "edged weapon" was used, according to police, and they are working to identify what the weapon was.

It appears Manfredonia and the victims did not know each other and investigators called the attacks an isolated incident.

Police identified the deceased victim as Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington. They did not release the identity of the second victim.

Manfredonia was on a red sport-type motorcycle, was wearing a multicolored helmet believed to be red and white, and dark clothing, according to state police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, a UConn spokesperson identified Manfredonia as a student at the school.

Manfredonia is a senior at the University of Connecticut where he studies in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

If you see Manfredonia, you are urged not to approach him and should call 911 immediately.