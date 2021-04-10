3-Year-Old & Man Killed in Separate Hartford Shootings

A 3-year-old was among two killed in separate shootings within a mile from each other in Hartford on Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the area of 182 Nelson St. on a Shot Spotter activation.

While officers were canvassing the area, they were alerted that a 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died, according to police.

Police have identified the young boy as Rondell Jones of Hartford.

Footage of the incident shows a black Honda Accord stopping alongside another vehicle. A passenger then started firing shots directly at the other vehicle, according to police.

Three kids and Jones' mother were also in the car at the time of the shooting. None of the other passengers were injured, Police Chief Jason Thody said during a press conference.

The suspect vehicle, which police said was stolen out of Windsor Locks, then fled the scene.

Officials later located the vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

The intended target of the shooting appears to be a male passenger of the victim's vehicle, police said. The apparent target fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

This is a painful day for our city. This afternoon, a three year old child was shot and killed on Nelson Street and a young man was killed on Magnolia Street not long after. Our whole city is grieving tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZJt8x3wp6f — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) April 11, 2021

"A 3-year-old is dead. Do not let yourself believe this is inevitable," Sen. Chris Murphy said on Twitter.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said there is police tape blocking the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets. Multiple officers were seen in the area.

A man was also killed in a separate shooting that occurred near the intersection of Mather and Magnolia streets.

Multiple weapons and people were involved in the shooting, according to police. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene heard several gunshots fired.

Police said another victim was transported to the hospital but it is unclear what caused his injuries.

Officials do not believe the two shootings are related.

"We're doing everything we can to end this kind of senseless violence," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.