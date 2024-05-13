Waterbury

Homicide investigation underway in Waterbury, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide is under investigation in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the 100 block of Sharon Road in the early morning.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The investigation appears to be centered around a business in a plaza.

A police investigation is underway in Waterbury on Monday morning. 
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Throughout the morning, our crew has seen officers going in and out of So Blu'Niq, which is a banquet hall and event facility.

Police tape is currently blocking off a section in front of the business.

Authorities have not released any details about the homicide or the victim.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Michael Cohen expected to take the stand in Donald Trump's hush money trial

Auctions 8 hours ago

Coin collection worth up to $72 million to be auctioned 100 years after Danish butter magnate's death

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us