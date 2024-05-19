EAST HARTFORD

Police involved in shooting at car repair shop in East Hartford, Conn.

At least one police officer fired shots after responding to a disturbance in East Hartford on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the disturbance call at a car repair shop on Governor Street just before 3:30 p.m.

During the incident, at least one officer discharged their weapon. It's unclear if someone was shot.

The officers involved were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

Investigators did not say if anyone was injured.

East Hartford police are investigating along with the Office of the Inspector General, and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit.

There is no threat to the public.

