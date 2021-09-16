stonington

Police Issue Warning About Aggressive Minks in Connecticut

American mink, a mustelid native to North America on a river bank.
Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Police in Stonington are warning residents about minks after they were reported to be chasing a person.

A message from Stonington police says that they received a report of minks chasing a person in the area of Stonington Borough Point.

You can hear the message below:

While minks look like pet ferrets, they are not friendly, police warned. They are urging residents to be cautious and stay away from minx.

Police have notified the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and they are looking into the situation.

According to DEEP, minks are long and slender with short legs.

They have dark brown or black fur and a furry tail. They sometimes have white on their chin or throat and their feet are slightly webbed.

DEEP says they are larger than weasels and smaller than fishers, weighing one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half pounds.

