Police arrest man in connection to robberies in church parking lots

Authorities in Maine arrested a man in connection to three armed robberies that happened at church parking lots in the state.

Authorities say the robberies happened in Parsonsfield, Cornish, and Baldwin.

According to police, the suspect was described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, thin build, 5’8”, black hair wearing a dark blue coat.

Police say the man brandished a revolver in one robbery and referenced it in the other two.