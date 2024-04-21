Maine

Police arrest man in connection to robberies in church parking lots

Authorities say the robberies happened in Parsonsfield, Cornish, and Baldwin.

Authorities in Maine arrested a man in connection to three armed robberies that happened at church parking lots in the state.

According to police, the suspect was described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, thin build, 5’8”, black hair wearing a dark blue coat.

Police say the man brandished a revolver in one robbery and referenced it in the other two.

