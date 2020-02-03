Maine

3 Dead, 1 Injured in Maine Shooting

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Three people were killed and a fourth person injured in a shooting at an American Legion hall in Downeast Maine on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting in Machias.

The victims have been identified as Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49. Another adult woman was also shot and is being treated at a nearby hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police said Bonfanti knew all of the victims.

According to News Center Maine, the shootings occurred around 11 a.m.

Schools in the Machias school district went into a hard lockdown after police alerted them to the shootings, school officials said. The lockdowns were lifted shortly after noon.

Maine
