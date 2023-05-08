Police Release New Details About Sunday's Fatal Crash on I-91 in Longmeadow Near CT Line

Massachusetts State Police have released new details about a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow near the Connecticut state line early Sunday morning.

State police said a woman in her 20s from Springfield was killed in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, including several that hit the woman after she was ejected onto the road as a result of the initial crash.

When they arrived at the scene shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, state police said they found several vehicles with varying amounts of damage.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit was driving north on I-91 when it struck the rear of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The impact caused the Volkswagen to roll over, and a female passenger was ejected from the car. The woman was struck by multiple vehicles that were traveling northbound on I-91 after she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several other vehicles also struck debris from the vehicles involved in the initial crash, state police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Springfield man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The four occupants of the Dodge pickup truck were also taken to area hospitals for evaluation of possible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours Sunday morning as a result of the crash. Northbound traffic was diverted off I-91 in the area of the Connecticut state line and all lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m.