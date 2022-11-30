Video Shows Police Rescue Woman From Car Sinking in Florida Canal

Police in a southwest Florida city worked to save a woman from her car that was slowly sinking in a canal early Tuesday morning in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident took place in Cape Coral, when officers jumped into the canal shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance footage showed the woman driving through a cul de sac before driving off the asphalt and hitting a culvert.

She stopped for a moment before continuing to drive down the embankment and into the canal.

Officer Kwesi Johnson used his baton to smash the driver’s side window while standing in waist-deep water and lift the unidentified woman to safety.

“She was already out and they were putting her in the ambulance,” said Marty Linenko, who came outside after seeing the flashing lights from police cruisers.

The woman was the only one in the car. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not released. Police have not said if she would receive a citation for the crash or what led to it.