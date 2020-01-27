Police Respond to Report of 4 People Shot at Bridgeport Courthouse

Bridgeport police have responded to the report of a shooting at the courthouse on Golden Hill Street.

Three people have been shot, according to police.

Officials from the mayor's office are urging city employees to stay away from the area.

The mayor's office said dispatchers received reports at 12:15 p.m. of gunshots fired outside the courthouse and preliminary reports stated that three people have gunshot wounds.

State police said it happened outside the courthouse.

Bridgeport police and medics are at the scene. State troopers are headed to the scene to assist Bridgeport police.

Bridgeport police said there is no immediate threat.