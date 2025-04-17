Florida State University

At least 6 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the shooting was reported in the area of the Student Union

By NBC6

Follow along here for live updates.

At least six people were hospitalized and a suspect was in custody as police responded to shooting on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the shooting was reported in the area of the Student Union.

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

At least six people were hospitalized, officials from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. One patient was in critical condition and the rest were in serious condition.

NBC News Correspondent George Solis reports about an active shooter reported on the Tallahassee campus.

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X. Other videos showed students and others running on the campus.

Tallahassee Police officials confirmed a suspect was taken into custody but gave no other information on that person.

FBI agents were responding to the campus and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials also said they were "actively engaged in the incident."

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Florida State University
